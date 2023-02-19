Tipton Road, Sedgley

The collision happened on Tipton Road, in the Woodsetton area, at around 8.30pm on January 26.

A car struck two people before leaving the scene.

A man, 64, died at the scene, and a woman, 61, was taken to hospital in critical condition but is recovering from her injuries.

An appeal for information was issued for the occupants of the car to come forward.

A 30-year-old man has now been arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

And a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said these arrests were a "significant step forward" in this case.

"I am aware of the impact this case has had not only on the family involved but also the wider community," he said.

"I would like to reassure people that this type of collision is a rare occurrence and thank everyone who has contacted and supported us.

"Every piece of information has been useful.

"I would also like to thank the family who have demonstrated patience and control during these devastating times."

West Midlands Police previously said a 33-year-old man handed himself in at Brierley Hill Police Station following the incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released on bail.