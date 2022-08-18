Police hunt suspects after motorcyclist confronted by group of youths in Sedgley

The motorcyclist was confronted by a group of youths in High Holborn, Sedgley, on Tuesday.
Police say damage was caused to the bike when it was pushed over.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We received a report of disorder in High Holborn, Sedgley, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.
"A motorbike rider is understood to have been confronted by a group of up to six youths.
"A stick was thrown at him and his bike was pushed over, causing some damage.
"The group then fled and we'll be carrying out further enquiries to identify them."