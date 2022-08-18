Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt suspects after motorcyclist confronted by group of youths in Sedgley

By Lisa O'BrienSedgleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police are looking for a group of youths after a motorcyclist had a stick thrown at him and his bike was pushed over.

High Holborn, Sedgley. Photo: Google
High Holborn, Sedgley. Photo: Google

The motorcyclist was confronted by a group of youths in High Holborn, Sedgley, on Tuesday.

Police say damage was caused to the bike when it was pushed over.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We received a report of disorder in High Holborn, Sedgley, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.

"A motorbike rider is understood to have been confronted by a group of up to six youths.

"A stick was thrown at him and his bike was pushed over, causing some damage.

"The group then fled and we'll be carrying out further enquiries to identify them."

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News