Police hunt suspects after motorcyclist confronted by group of youths in Sedgley

High Holborn, Sedgley. Photo: Google

The motorcyclist was confronted by a group of youths in High Holborn, Sedgley, on Tuesday.

Police say damage was caused to the bike when it was pushed over.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We received a report of disorder in High Holborn, Sedgley, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.

"A motorbike rider is understood to have been confronted by a group of up to six youths.

"A stick was thrown at him and his bike was pushed over, causing some damage.