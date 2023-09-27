Businesses urged to 'think fire safe' after major blaze at Netherton bakery processing plant

The devastating blaze at a factory could be seem from miles away

The plea comes after a devastating factory fire saw more than 30 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters rush to a bakery processing plant on Crackley Way.

The incident, which started on Friday, September 15, was quickly resolved, however extensive damage was caused to the factory and the surrounding buildings.

Now, West Midlands Fire Service has called for all businesses to review their fire risk assessments to make sure they are thinking "fire safe".

Jason Holt, group commander at West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Anyone who has seen the images of the Netherton fire couldn't fail to be shocked at the extent of the devastation.

"Fortunately, all staff were safely evacuated. However, the consequences of a fire of any size can be wide-ranging, whatever the size or nature of your business."

Following a thorough investigation, the blaze was determined to be accidental, with assistant fire chief, Simon Barry, commending fire crews for acting and responding "admirably".

The fire service suggested that business owners should review their fire risk assessments as well as consider their business continuity plan.

The group commander added: "Being aware of these can help prevent fires in the first instance, but also keep you safe if fire breaks out.

"Fire risk assessments are a legal requirement for workplaces. We have plenty of advice on our website about how to conduct them and minimise the risks of fire at your premises.

"Our fire crews can also work with you, to advise on fire safety during one of our free ‘Safe and Strong’ visits."