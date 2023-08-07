Woman in critical condition in hospital after crash at crossroads leaves car upside down

By Daniel WaltonNethertonPublished:

One person has been left in a critical condition in hospital after two cars crashed at a junction, with one rolling onto its roof.

The junction of Church Road and Marriott Road, near where the incident took place
The junction of Church Road and Marriott Road, near where the incident took place

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at the junction of Church Road and Marriott Road, Netherton, at around 5.34pm on Sunday.

One car ended up upside down, while the other sustained significant front-end damage.

Two men and one woman were injured in the crash, with the woman suffering serious injuries.

Three ambulances and two paramedic officers attended the scene, where a man was also treated for a suspected medical condition before being taken to Russell's Hall Hospital and another was assessed and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of Church Road and Marriott Road at 5.34pm last night.

"Three ambulances and two paramedic officers attended the scene. On arrival, we discovered three patients. One of whom, a woman, was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident and after receiving specialist trauma care at the scene was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham in a critical condition.

"A man was treated for a suspected medical condition before being taken to Russell's Hall Hospital whilst a second man was assessed and discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police also attended the scene, which was quickly cordoned off by police officers.

