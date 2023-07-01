The junction in Netherton were the cars collided. Photo: Google

The collision occurred on the junction connecting Saltwells Road, Halesowen Road and Cole Street in Netherton near an Aldi supermarket, just before 9pm.

The two men sustained "minor injuries".

Video footage from the scene showed a car silver car off the road and badly damaged on its left-hand side. Another car was left stranded in the crossroads middle of Halesowen Road, facing south towards Halesowen, with a crumpled front end.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a collision in Saltwells Road, Netherton just before 9pm yesterday (30 June).

"Two men suffered minor injuries and a building was damaged following the collision.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage is asked to please call 101 or use Live Chat on our website quoting log 5023 of 30 June."