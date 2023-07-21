Pupils walk the extra mile to help guide dogs charity

Hazy and Bilko join pupils, teachers and members of Guide Dogs for the Blind at the cheque presentation

The children and staff of the Brier School in Kingswinford took on the walk around Bromley Hills, which are near the grounds of the school, to raise funds for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

It was a challenging walk for some of the 185 pupils who took part as some of the pupils at the school, which supports children with special needs, had mobility problems or were in a wheelchair, but they joined in with their peers and completed the walk.

The pupils were sponsored by parents and friends, as well as work colleagues for parents and raised £2,125.45 for Guide Dogs for the Blind, with two dogs and members of the charity accepting a cheque from the school on Friday, July 21.

Former high level teaching assistant and current governor Carol Millward helped to organise the event and said it was an annual event which has raised more than £14,000 over six years of it.

She said: "We started eight years ago because we had a visually impaired child at the school and while he wasn't able to have a dog, we thought it would be a good charity to help as it's not government funded and relies on donations.

"I have just been astounded over the years at how much we've raised for the charity, as well as other charities like the Black Country Food Bank and the Poppy Appeal, as this is the most we've ever raised in the years we've been doing it.

"The children have been wonderful and I have to thank the parents, who have been so supportive and and I think it helps that the children can see there is an end product and they know where the money is going."

Ms Millward said she was only expecting to raise £500 due to the cost of living crisis, but was stunned to see the amount raised and said she wanted to thank everyone who had donated and helped out.

She said: "I can't thank them enough and all the support has been great from everyone, from current to former pupils and their parents.