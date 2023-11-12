A metal display depicting a man, two children and a dove, each carrying a poppy, has been installed on Long Lane, Halesowen, as a poignant tribute to fallen soldiers.

The statue, a brainchild of Halesowen councillor, Stuart Henley, depicts a soldier holding a red poppy, children holding white poppies, and a dove holding a purple poppy (for fallen animals), surrounded by a bed of red poppies.

Councillor Henley said: "It was an idea I came up with just to add to Shell Corner really, I was trying to do something different that had meaning to it.

"The figures are a soldier with a red poppy for those lost, a child with a white poppy for peace and a dove with a purple poppy for the animals lost in the war."

The metalwork was provided free of charge by local businesses EV Designs and Amada UK.

Councillor Henley continued: "EV Designs did all the [design] work for the figures and Amada UK did the metal work. It really does show that there are still some good people out there who just want to help. "

The figures were created to help people remember those who were lost during Britain's wars, just in time for the Remembrance weekend.

Councillor Henley continued: "I'm thinking of getting some metal poppies created to add to it, maybe as fencing to go in front of the figures.

"It's nice to have something there to help us remember."

The permanent figures can be viewed on Long Lane near the Shell Corner in Halesowen.