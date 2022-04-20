Notification Settings

Major route through Halesowen to close for three evenings for road resurfacing work

By Lisa O'Brien

A major route through Halesowen will be closed to motorists for three consecutive evenings this week to allow for essential road resurfacing.

Hayley Green Island, Halesowen. Photo: Google

Dudley Council will resurface Hayley Green Island and lay new road markings.

To facilitate the work, a series of road closures will be in place from 7pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning and repeated for the following two evenings

Road closures include part of the Hagley Road and Manor Way with significant diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey beforehand while signs are already on site to warn motorists of the closures.

Andy Vaughan, director of public realm at Dudley Council, said: "This is a busy route through Dudley borough and while we avoid closing it if we can this work is essential to improve the quality of the road for motorists.

"We’re carrying out the work overnight to keep disruption to a minimum and I thank motorists in advance for bearing with us for the next few days."

