Major route through Halesowen to close for three evenings for road resurfacing work

Hayley Green Island, Halesowen. Photo: Google

Dudley Council will resurface Hayley Green Island and lay new road markings.

To facilitate the work, a series of road closures will be in place from 7pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning and repeated for the following two evenings

Road closures include part of the Hagley Road and Manor Way with significant diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey beforehand while signs are already on site to warn motorists of the closures.

Andy Vaughan, director of public realm at Dudley Council, said: "This is a busy route through Dudley borough and while we avoid closing it if we can this work is essential to improve the quality of the road for motorists.