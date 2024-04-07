Driver arrested after failing roadside breath test when police are called to Brierley Hill crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Brierley Hill Police were called to reports of the collision on the side of the road in the town, which had involved a Range Rover and a Seat Ibiza.

One of the occupants of one of the cars was breathalysed at the side of the road and found to be twice over the legal limit, so were arrested and the vehicle seized.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "Officers have attended reports of an RTC.

"One occupant failed a roadside breath test, being twice over the legal limit and subsequently arrested on suspicion."