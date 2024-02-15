Express & Star
Boss of former takeaway denies series of hygiene failures

A takeaway boss has denied a series of hygiene failings allegedly found on two separate occasions.

By David Stubbings
Burger 'N' Grill on Brierley Hill High Street before the site was taken over

Kuljit Bains appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face more than a dozen charges of failing to complete with EU food safety and hygiene rules relating to the now-closed Burger 'N' Grill on High Street, Brierley Hill, in August 2022 and February 2023.

The 46-year-old denied five offences relating to 2022, which include accusations she failed to: put in place, implement and maintain a permanent procedure to ensure food safety; provide an adequate number of washbasins, suitably located and designed for cleaning hands including an inadequate supply of soap; keep articles, fittings and equipment that comes into contact with food in good order, repair and condition; adequate provision for the storage and disposal of food waste and other rubbish; make sure that food handlers were trained, supervised and instructed in food hygiene matters.

