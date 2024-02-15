Kuljit Bains appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face more than a dozen charges of failing to complete with EU food safety and hygiene rules relating to the now-closed Burger 'N' Grill on High Street, Brierley Hill, in August 2022 and February 2023.

The 46-year-old denied five offences relating to 2022, which include accusations she failed to: put in place, implement and maintain a permanent procedure to ensure food safety; provide an adequate number of washbasins, suitably located and designed for cleaning hands including an inadequate supply of soap; keep articles, fittings and equipment that comes into contact with food in good order, repair and condition; adequate provision for the storage and disposal of food waste and other rubbish; make sure that food handlers were trained, supervised and instructed in food hygiene matters.