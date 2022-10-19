Merry Hill opening two new stores this week with more on the way

Two brand new stores open at Merry Hill on Friday

Opening their doors this week are Beaverbrooks the Jewellers and Paperchase, which makes its long-awaited return to Merry Hill.

It comes after the centre announced they plan to open a Ted Baker store and Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, as well as a new and improved H&M.

The area manager for Paperchase said: "Merry Hill is extra special as we used to have a store here which sadly closed, so we have wanted one back for a long time.

"We had such a fabulous customer base and they are as excited as us that we are going back into the centre and we can’t wait to welcome them back through our doors.