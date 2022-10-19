Merry Hill opening two new stores this week with more on the way

Opening their doors this week are Beaverbrooks the Jewellers and Paperchase, which makes its long-awaited return to Merry Hill.
It comes after the centre announced they plan to open a Ted Baker store and Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, as well as a new and improved H&M.
The area manager for Paperchase said: "Merry Hill is extra special as we used to have a store here which sadly closed, so we have wanted one back for a long time.
"We had such a fabulous customer base and they are as excited as us that we are going back into the centre and we can’t wait to welcome them back through our doors.
"We have managed to get two colleagues back in there that were in the original line-up - Nora and Sarah - as well as creating five new jobs at sales assistant and supervisor level."