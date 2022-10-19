Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Merry Hill opening two new stores this week with more on the way

By Eleanor LawsonBrierley HillPublished: Comments

Two new stores are opening at Merry Hill on Friday, the latest in a line-up of new arrivals to the Brierley Hill shopping centre.

Two brand new stores open at Merry Hill on Friday
Two brand new stores open at Merry Hill on Friday

Opening their doors this week are Beaverbrooks the Jewellers and Paperchase, which makes its long-awaited return to Merry Hill.

It comes after the centre announced they plan to open a Ted Baker store and Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, as well as a new and improved H&M.

The area manager for Paperchase said: "Merry Hill is extra special as we used to have a store here which sadly closed, so we have wanted one back for a long time.

"We had such a fabulous customer base and they are as excited as us that we are going back into the centre and we can’t wait to welcome them back through our doors.

"We have managed to get two colleagues back in there that were in the original line-up - Nora and Sarah - as well as creating five new jobs at sales assistant and supervisor level."

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Business
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News