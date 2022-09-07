Man dies in 'medical emergency' on street in Brierley Hill

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Hill Street at around 2.30pm on Tuesday and found the man in a critical condition.
Nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands CARE Team were sent to the scene following an emergency call.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.29pm to reports of a medical emergency on Hill Street, Brierley Hill.
"We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands CARE Team to the scene.
"On arrival crews found a man in a critical condition and commenced treatment.
"However sadly, despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”