Man dies in 'medical emergency' on street in Brierley Hill

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Hill Street at around 2.30pm on Tuesday and found the man in a critical condition.

Nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands CARE Team were sent to the scene following an emergency call.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.29pm to reports of a medical emergency on Hill Street, Brierley Hill.

"On arrival crews found a man in a critical condition and commenced treatment.