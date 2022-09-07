Notification Settings

Man dies in 'medical emergency' on street in Brierley Hill

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillPublished: Last Updated:

A man died following a 'medical emergency' in Brierley Hill.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Hill Street at around 2.30pm on Tuesday and found the man in a critical condition.

Nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands CARE Team were sent to the scene following an emergency call.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.29pm to reports of a medical emergency on Hill Street, Brierley Hill.

"We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands CARE Team to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a man in a critical condition and commenced treatment.

"However sadly, despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

