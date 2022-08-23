Liz Truss's support for Metro extension 'very welcome', says West Midlands Mayor

The likely next Prime Minister told the Express & Star she would be supporting the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill tram project so it can be delivered fully.

It comes after the extension was plunged into doubt earlier this year after it was revealed the cost of it had soared by more than 20 per cent to £550 million.

Ms Truss said she would ensure the West Midlands is "properly connected" and would support mayor Andy Street's plan to deliver the metro extension in full.

And she announced she would back "his efforts to obtain the necessary funds" and work closely to hand the region the powers they need "to drive growth".

Mr Street, the West Midlands Mayor, said: "The Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro Extension is a vital part of transforming our region’s transport infrastructure.

“We’ve always remained fully committed to the project and this indication of support from Liz Truss for it is very welcome and great news for the West Midlands.”

Leaders at the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) split the scheme into two phases due to the costs blamed on the pandemic, war in Ukraine and other factors.

It means the Wednesbury to Dudley stretch will proceed as planned – at a projected cost of £385m – while the rest of the route to Brierley Hill is put on hold.

The move cast doubt on whether the remainder of the 6.8-mile route will ever be completed, with the funding shortfall for the project standing at £290m as of July this year.