Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New luxury womenswear store opens at Merry Hill

By John CorserBrierley HillPublished: Last Updated:

The Merry Hill shopping centre has welcomed international fashion brand Jayley Collection to its malls.

Merry Hill Shopping Centre's latest fashion store Jayley has opened
Merry Hill Shopping Centre's latest fashion store Jayley has opened

Jayley Collection specialises in unique and innovative designs of everything from luxury sportswear to high-quality accessories.

The new store opened its doors on Saturday, creating more new jobs in the centre, and joins a host of recent openings including the fast-growing Australian coffee shop chain Gloria Jeans, Pizza Hut Express, artisan bakery Batch'd and family-owned bakery The Brownie Box.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “The opening of the new Jayley Collection store builds on the wide array of fashion brands on offer at the centre. With its premium womenswear offer, Jayley Collection gives shoppers a touch of luxury through its range of high-quality pieces and stylish accessories.

“Merry Hill is a one stop retail destination for visitors in the region – with something for everyone.”

The new shop is on the Upper Mall between Primark and M&S.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Business
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News