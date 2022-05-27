New luxury womenswear store opens at Merry Hill

Merry Hill Shopping Centre's latest fashion store Jayley has opened

Jayley Collection specialises in unique and innovative designs of everything from luxury sportswear to high-quality accessories.

The new store opened its doors on Saturday, creating more new jobs in the centre, and joins a host of recent openings including the fast-growing Australian coffee shop chain Gloria Jeans, Pizza Hut Express, artisan bakery Batch'd and family-owned bakery The Brownie Box.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “The opening of the new Jayley Collection store builds on the wide array of fashion brands on offer at the centre. With its premium womenswear offer, Jayley Collection gives shoppers a touch of luxury through its range of high-quality pieces and stylish accessories.

“Merry Hill is a one stop retail destination for visitors in the region – with something for everyone.”