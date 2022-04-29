Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two music nights announced in Brierley Hill

By Adam SmithBrierley HillPublished:

Music lovers are being invited to two events at the Civic, Brierley Hill.

Get ready for a dance in Brierley Hill
Get ready for a dance in Brierley Hill

Ultimate Entertainments are putting on a Soul Funk Disco on Saturday, May, which will have the best of 1970's and 1980's disco, soul and funk.

And on Friday, May 13 lovers of 1980s, 1990s and 2000s old school disco at ReUnion.

Carol Ramsey, from Ultimate Entertainments, said: "All events have an Ultimate Video DJ with big screen, there is a good sized wooden dancefloor and there are fair bar prices to make it an affordable night out.

"The doors open at 8pm, with background music till 9pm, music gets turned up at 9pm when the dancing starts for real, finishes with a curfew at 1am."

Advance Tickets are £6 from TicketSource, and £7 on the door.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News