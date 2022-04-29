Two music nights announced in Brierley Hill

Get ready for a dance in Brierley Hill

Ultimate Entertainments are putting on a Soul Funk Disco on Saturday, May, which will have the best of 1970's and 1980's disco, soul and funk.

And on Friday, May 13 lovers of 1980s, 1990s and 2000s old school disco at ReUnion.

Carol Ramsey, from Ultimate Entertainments, said: "All events have an Ultimate Video DJ with big screen, there is a good sized wooden dancefloor and there are fair bar prices to make it an affordable night out.

"The doors open at 8pm, with background music till 9pm, music gets turned up at 9pm when the dancing starts for real, finishes with a curfew at 1am."