Tim Hortons to open another Black Country drive-thru - creating 75 jobs

Tim Hortons is opening a drive-thru at Merry Hill

The chain, which has its UK head office in Wednesfield, plans to open at the former Frankie and Benny's site in Station Drive later this year.

It will be its fourth site in the West Midlands and will offer the brand's signature coffee and donuts.

The jobs will be a mix of full and part-time roles with training being offered to new recruits.

The announcement is part of the brand’s wider plan to bring Tim Hortons to every major town and city in the UK over the next year, creating more than 2,000 jobs across the country.

The Merry Hill drive-thru will be 3,950 sq ft and provide seating for up to 100 dine-in guests. It will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “The demand for our renowned food and drink offering has continued to grow in the West Midlands, with all our restaurants in the county proving very popular amongst our guests. Brierley Hill is a great area and has a fantastic community with lots of leisure activities nearby, so opening here will help to bring our Canadian charm even closer to our fans nearby.

“We are in the process of recruiting an excellent team to deliver the high levels of customer service that our guests are accustomed to. It’s an exciting time for our brand, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Brierley Hill later this year.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the renowned Canadian brand, Tim Hortons later this year, and we’re already hearing from customers how much they’re looking forward to it. The new drive-thru restaurant on the Upper Retail Park will give visitors great convenience; they can either grab on-the-go via the drive-thru, or sit down and relax in the unique Tim Hortons dine-in experience.”

Tim Hortons has a site in New Street, Birmingham, and opened a drive-thru at Bentley Bridge Retail Park, Wednesfield, in October last year.

Another drive-thru at the old Toys R Us site at Birchley Island Retail Park, Oldbury, is also due to open soon.

