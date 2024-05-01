Cat rescue that houses felines in a full-size house is holding fun day to raise much-needed funds

Stour Valley Cat Rescue volunteers have been saving street cats and rehoming them for four decades but are now at their wits' end – their cattery is full, and their bills unaffordable.

The charity was founded in 1984 by Ann Simkiss and Anita Ford, who is still the chairwoman. After Ann died, she left her house to the cat rescue, who set it up to become occupied by cats, and only cats. The house now has 25 rescued feline residents, with volunteers popping in about three times a day to check up on them.

Stretching out on the sofa in the living room, Sky, at Stour Valley Cat Rescue.

Maureen Jennings, one of the two trustees, say it is thanks to donors that they have managed to keep doing their important work.

She said: "We regularly hold fundraising events, such as jumble sales, but we are very lucky in having legacies left to us and regular donations. We have had supporters for many years, but unfortunately the situation now is the same with everyone; bills are increasing, and more cats are coming in for various reasons. Maybe a family has welcomed a new baby and cannot look after the cat, or maybe they just can't afford to keep it.

A piece in the Daily Mail on March 14, 1999.

"The cat home is an old building which we have to heat, and it is not the most economical to run. As well as that, the conservatory roof needs replacing, as well as the front window, and some new pens for the cats, as the current ones are quite tatty. Not much has changed in the house – it is more or less how it was 40 years ago."

The Stour Valley Cat Rescue team, which is made up of around 20 volunteers, will be holding the family fun day on June 8 at Hagley Community Centre, from 10am – 12.15pm.

There will be stalls, a tombola for both adults and children, crafts, activities, tea, cakes and refreshments.