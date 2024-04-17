Police appeal for missing 72-year-old from Dudley

West Midlands Police are asking for help in locating Robert, a 72-year-old man from Halesowen.

Robert is 5ft 11in and was last seen wearing a dark blue or black coat, slippers with blue checks and a green cap.

Police have said they would like to make sure he is safe and well.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: " Have you seen Robert? The 72-year-old is missing from Halesowen and we want to make sure he's safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via the Live Chat service on their website, or by calling 999, quoting log 3902 of 17 April.