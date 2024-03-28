Last month, South Staffordshire Council served an enforcement notice on the owners of the former pub in Himley after the unlawful demolition of the building.

The notice ordered for the building to be rebuilt to the state it was in prior to a fire which destroyed it in August of last year. It was demolished less than 48 hours later.

The owners, who had 30 days to appeal the notice, lodged their appeal at the 11th hour.

A date for the appeal hearing is yet to be set and a planning inspector needs to be appointed, but campaigners say they are ready to fight on to see the former wonky pub rebuilt.

The Crooked House in Himley before it was demolished

Paul Turner, from the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Rebuilt) Facebook group, said: "I wasn't sure if they would appeal at all.

"I'm not massively surprised they left it until the last day.

"I want to see the grounds they have appealed on.