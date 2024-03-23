Pub group with big presence in the Black Country puts price of beer up
Wolverhampton-based pubs and restaurants group Marston's has hiked the price of a pint of beer at its venues.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
The firm, which operates dozens of pubs across the Black Country, put up the price of its pints on Thursday.
Bosses have said the cost of a pint rose by 3.3 per cent, but have stressed that figure is still below the rate of inflation.
It accounts for between 10p and 15p per pint.
A Marston’s spokesperson said: "We are increasing the price by 3.3 per cent, less than inflation.
"In terms of the price of a pint this equates to 10-15p per pint."