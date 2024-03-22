Ice rink could be on way to Dudley town centre

Local authority bosses are in continued talks with Planet Ice regarding a site in Flood Street, near to Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre.

The council is also undertaking a viability study to determine the feasibility.

While the study is not yet concluded, the authority said the results are positive so far.

Planet Ice operates 14 ice rinks across the UK, including a 4,000 seat arena in Coventry in the Midlands.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: “We are in ongoing discussions with Planet Ice, who remain very keen to build an ice rink in Dudley.

“The discussions have been very positive, and we will be looking to progress those talks over the next few months.

“The feasibility work that we have carried out so far, which is ongoing, is positive and tells us an ice rink could be viable in Dudley town centre.

“Before we can do anything it will need to be approved by council and by planning – but I remain committed as leader to making this happen.

“It would be a fantastic asset for the town, bringing jobs and more leisure opportunities for people of all ages.”