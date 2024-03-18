Thief who stole watches from jewellers was courier driver

One, an Omega WSP Moon Phase Watch, was worth £2,500, while the other was a £2,050 Longines Beige Opaline 13 Index Gentlemens Watch.

At Birmingham Magistrates' Court, the 30-year-old of Hill Street, Lye, admitted two counts of theft by employee.

He was given two five-month prison sentences suspended for 12 months. Both are to run consecutively.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and take part in up to 20 rehabilitation activity days as part of a 12-month supervision order.

Costs of £185 and a £187 victim surcharge were also imposed.

An earlier article about Marion Cianghiri incorrectly said he was an employee at JJ Rudell & Co Jewellers in Birmingham.

The Express & Star apologises for the error.