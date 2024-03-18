Arson-hit former Dudley school up for sale with permission to be converted into flats

The former Sir Gilbert Claughton School in Blowers Green Road, Dudley, was ravaged in arson attacks in July 2020 after standing empty for a number of years.

The following year, planners at Dudley Council gave permission for a scheme to convert the damaged building into 30 flats, made up of 19 two-bedroom, seven one-bedroom and four studio homes.

Wynn Estates is now marketing the building with a guide price of £700,000, £300,000 more than when the building was last sold in 2019.

An artist impression of an apartment scheme for the Claughton Centre in Blowers Green Road, Dudley. Photo: Abbey Architecture

In the listing, Wynn Estates say: "The property has a proposed plan for 30 flats with an approximate building cost of £1.5m for the renovation," and add that it's exempt from Stamp Duty.

The building dates back to 1904 when it first opened up as the Dudley Upper Standards School for children aged 12-18.

It underwent a number of name changes in subsequent years before becoming the Sir Gilbert Claughton Grammar Technical School in 1957 – named after the Worcestershire-born 19th century businessman and politician.

It operated until 1990 when the school closed and the building was later used as offices by the local authority as the Claughton Centre.