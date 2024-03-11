Video shows scale of Metro extension work as nine-week Dudley road closure starts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

King Street and Flood Street Junction, in Dudley, closed this morning to allow for major Metro extension works between Brierley Hill and Wednesbury.

The roadworks are set to be in place for a nine-week period, with road users facing diversions and possible heavy delays as a result of the road closures.

Now, images and drone footage taken by the Express & Star show the scale of the work being carried out.

In the images, workers can be seen organising themselves and putting more barriers into place to make the area safe before they commence the work.

Road users were told to expect delays while the roadworks take place

The images come after a spokesperson announced the commencement of the works, reassuring that access to frontages, as well as the Churchill Shopping service yard will still remain.

A West Midlands Roads spokesperson said: "Due to metro extension work, the King Street and Flood Street junction in Dudley will be closed, from March 11 for nine weeks.

"Access to frontages, as well as the Churchill Shopping service yard will still remain."

The road closed on Monday morning to make way for planned metro extension works

The works following an announcement that a section of the Birmingham New Road, between Burnt Tree and Tipton Road Junction, will be closed to vehicles for two days, to allow for the safe installation of supporting beams for the Wednesbury to Brierly Hill Metro extension.

The Wolverhampton bound lanes will be closed, while one lane will remain open for traffic heading towards Birmingham.

To facilitate the works, a diversion route for vehicles will be in place via Birmingham New Road, while pedestrian access will be maintained at all times with designated crossing points in place.

West Midlands Metro plans have also announced a list of changes to their regular services to accommodate the works, with some services facing alternative transport options.

The changes to services are as follows.

The junction of Flood Street and King Street, Dudley, where King Street is closed due to continuing metro works

Saturday, March 23 until Monday, March 25, trams will operate up to every 10 minutes between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Parkway only.

There will also be no services between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village.

From Tuesday, March 26 until Tuesday, April 9, Trams will operate up to every 10 minutes between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Great Western Street.

There will also be no services between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village.

For more information, and a full list of diversion opens, please visit the West Midlands Metro website westmidlandsmetro.com/disruptions/changes-to-service-from-saturday-23-march-2024/