New defibrillator and bleed kit installed at Dudley community centre

Safety campaigners and local councillors have successfully brought a new public access defibrillator and bleed control kit cabinet to the Priory Community Centre as part of their campaign.

The long standing campaign has been run alongside organisations such as The Daniel Baird Foundation who donated the brand new public access cabinet, as well as The Red Sky Foundation who donated the defibrillator.

Labour councillor for Castle and Priory, Keiran Casey, said: "I'm really grateful to Lynne from the Foundation as always for supporting our campaign to further improve community safety, a well as to Red Sky who donated the defibrillator too.

"This new cabinet is a one of a kind, and something that will not only improve safety for those using the centre, but for the residents more widely, so we’re really glad we have been able to secure this for our community.

"This builds on our work to get cabinets and kits installed on buildings such as Priory Boxing Club, the Sycamore Centre and many others in the ward, and across Dudley more widely, so a big thank you from me, Karl, Margaret and Donna to everyone that has made this possible."

Adam Bradley from the Priory Community Centre said: "We're really grateful to everyone that has supported us to get this new kit installed at the centre.

"In particular, to Lynne and the Daniel Baird Foundation for donating the kit and cabinet, the Red Sky Foundation for donating the defibrillator and to Keiran as our local councillor alongside Karl, Margaret and Donna for bringing this together as part of their community safety campaign."

Lynne Baird, founder of the Daniel Baird Foundation said: "We are delighted we've been able to help out with getting more of these life-saving bits of equipment installed in Dudley.

"These kits, alongside the defibrillators save lives, so I was really happy when Keiran as one of the local councillors got in touch to say that there was a chance to get more of these kits installed for the community.

Keiran has supported the work of the Foundation from the start, so we're really grateful to him and his colleagues for continuing to improve community safety by getting more these kits installed."