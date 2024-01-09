The scene around Clee Road and Ivanhoe Street in Dudley was still and quiet, with passing traffic and people heading to work on Monday morning.

However, just 24 hours earlier, the area was filled with police officers after the body of a woman in her 30s was discovered on land near the junction, with tape seen up and around Clee Road, opposite Duncan Edwards Way, and multiple police vehicles seen in the area on Sunday morning.

West Midlands Police said the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious, but news of a body being found near their homes had left residents shocked, with a number saying that they'd never seen or heard of anything like it happening on their street.

One male resident who asked not to be named said he'd only found out about the body on Monday morning and that he'd struggled to believe it at first.

Clee Road had been closed off on Sunday

He said: "I didn't even know what had happened until this morning as my friend called by and told me a body had been found at the top of the street, but I didn't believe him until he showed me a news story about it.