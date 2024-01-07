Air ambulance worker whose career spans more than 40 years is honoured with lifetime achievement award

This year marks 20 years of service with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for Ian Roberts, who is currently the charity’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered manager.

Ian, from Bewdley, was previously the charity's air operations manager and a qualified critical care paramedic.

His four decades of dedication were recognised when he received the lifetime achievement award at the national Air Ambulances UK (AAUK) Awards of Excellence 2023.

Ian began his career in 1983 at Worcester Ambulance Station and within six years he progressed into management.

In the years following, he became a control officer before taking on the role of divisional officer for Worcestershire in which he managed all seven ambulance stations across the county.