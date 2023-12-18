Police appeal to find missing Dudley man, 38, last seen driving car with flat tyres
West Midlands Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has gone missing from Dudley.
Police are asking for help in finding 38-year-old Neil, from Dudley, who was last seen earlier on Monday.
Neil was last seen wearing a pair of navy blue bottoms and a navy jumper while trying to drive off in a white Astra with a flat tire.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We need your help to find Neil who has gone missing from Dudley.
Anyone who sees Neil is asked to contact police on their 999 number, quoting log number 3286 of 18/12/23.