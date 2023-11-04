Two popular Black Country bonfire night events are sold out, organisers announce

Himley park's popular bonfire night and a fireworks and bonfire event at Walsall Arboretum, which both take place tonight, have sold out.

The popular Himley Bonfire, which is organised by Dudley Council, regularly attracts more than 20,000 people.

But the council announced earlier today that this year's event is now sold out and there will be no tickets on the gate.

The authority said the event was "running fully despite rain" but warned the park is muddy in parts.

Parking at Himley is fully booked but alternative parking is available at Col's car boot, with a free bus service in operation.

Any tickets for resale should be put through the official resale platform on See Tickets.

Visit seetickets.com/content/fan-to-fan

Walsall Council also announced on social media this afternoon that tonight's firework display and bonfire event at the arboretum was sold out.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the council added: "If you are attending, it’s likely to be wet and muddy so get those wellies out!

"Tickets available for tomorrow's event at King George V Memorial Playing Fields - ticketsource.co.uk/healthyspaces."