Wolverhampton actor thanks axed soap Doctors for giving him his big break

Sunjay Midda in the soap Doctors

But Sunjay Midda, aged 27, said he was grateful to the series for providing him with his first acting job.

Sunjay joined the soap for four episodes when he left Walsall College in 2015 and ended up staying for six years, appearing in 93 episodes.

BBC bosses said this week they were ceasing production of the popular daytime soap after 23 years and more than 4,500 episodes due to rising production costs.

The corporation said it had faced a choice on whether to re-invest in the Birmingham site where the show is made or finance new shows in the West Midlands.

The final episode will be aired in December next year.

Sunjay, who played Shak in the show, which is based around a GP's surgery in suburban Birmingham, said he was still in touch with some of his former colleagues and had nothing but fond memories of the soap.

He said: "My character was part of some great story lines, from being a rebellious teen, getting in trouble with the police after running somebody over, to losing his step-father to a deadly crash, and much more.

"It was wonderful to live as Shak daily and watch his growth. It also helped me grow as an actor as I was learning on the job.

"Doctors is so fast paced, so you have to bring your A-game every day.

"I remember a fond memory shared with legendary actor, Derek Fowlds who shared a dressing room with me for an episode and credited me for being able to work in such a fast moving environment. That coming from an actor who has worked for decades really made me feel proud.

Sunjay Midda on the set of Doctors

"I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity by the team to feature in some of their most important storylines especially the special 'Lockdown Episode' during the pandemic – which led to us being put forward for an RTS Midlands award.

"It is very sad that Doctors is coming to an end - there are so many people who love the show and will miss their favourite characters.but let's not be sad that it is ending, but be happy it happened'.

Black Country Radio presenter Clive Payne was an extra on the show and has been involved in television and radio since 1988.

Clive Payne who was an extra on the soap for many years

He said: "I have been a supporting artist in television since 1996 so I am used to productions coming and going.

" In 1999 when the Doctors first started at Pebble Mill, I think the budget per episode was £40,000 so I imagine it is a lot more now.

"It is akin to a London stage production making its debut in the West End for some months, going on tour and then finishing its run unless it returns – these things happen but obviously I have enjoyed my time on the soap.