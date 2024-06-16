Rod Stewart ‘booed’ in Germany after showing images of Ukraine flag and president

Sir Rod Stewart appeared to be booed in Germany following his gig showing an image of the Ukraine flag and the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The London-born singer, 79, has been outspoken in his support for Ukraine and supported a family of seven refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion by helping them with lodging and bills.

Sir Rod has previously used the 1991 hit Rhythm Of My Heart, which he has described as a war song, throughout his tours as a dedication to Ukraine.

Before performing the track at Leipzig’s Quarterback Immobilien Arena on Friday, he displayed the flag of Ukraine on a projector behind him while wearing a blue sparkly jacket according to clips on X/Twitter.

Sir Rod Stewart has often paid tribute to Ukraine during his shows (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The stage then displayed an image of Mr Zelensky on a big screen, while loud boos, shouts and whistles could be heard in videos posted on social media.

Sir Rod began making the stance in 2022 at a series of shows, telling the PA news agency: “When the war started, in this household we were shocked beyond shock.

“Because I was born just after the war and so my family came through the Second World War, and to see another ground war with tanks, I never thought we’d say the day, it was just shocking and it’s just beyond belief now.”

He also organised with his family to hire lorries filled with supplies and had them driven to the border of Ukraine, before using the same vehicles to transport a group of refugees to safety in Berlin.

Sir Rod is set to return to Germany for shows at Hamburg’s Barclays Arena on Thursday, Cologne’s Lanxess Arena on June 25, and Munich’s Olympiahalle on June 28.

The European Union plans amid the war in Ukraine to put sanctions on Russia’s natural gas sector, which has been controversial in Germany, with reports saying it is blocking the move.

However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has claimed recently that this is not the case.

A representative for Sir Rod has been asked for comment.