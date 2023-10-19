Creepy critters and spooky half-term activities lined up at Dudley Zoo

Dudley Zoo has lined up Halloween activities

People are invited to join the zoo’s education team as they delve into the world of animal myths and legends this Halloween.

Visitors can also collect stamps as they complete a trail around the 40-acre site and discover more about some creepy, but fascinating critters at the zoo, including a special exhibition of tarantulas in the Discovery Centre.

Families can also visit a Museum of Bones in the Discovery Centre, where they will be able to spot some brilliant and bizarre skulls, skeletons and biofacts.

Zoo manager Matt Lewis said: “We’re looking forward to half-term, with not just our kids go free online offer running throughout the holiday, but there’ll be plenty of fang-tastic facts for visitors to discover too.

“But no trip to Dudley Zoo, especially around Halloween, is complete without exploring the reportedly haunted 11th century Dudley Castle and learning more about the people who once walked its cobbled paths.

“Plus, with more than 200 species on site, including new male arrivals, Keshari, the Asiatic lion and wolverine, Floki to spot, there’s plenty to see and do.”

The zoo has also recently welcomed two new male Humboldt penguins, Quaver and Chive, from Woburn Safari Park.

Announcing the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, the zoo said: "Say hello to Quaver and Chive, the newest additions to Penguin Bay!

New penguin Chive

"The two male Humboldt penguins have arrived from @Woburn_Safari & have quickly settled in alongside the rest of the colony.

"Easily recognisable, Quaver has yellow flipper beads, while Chive has green!"

New penguin Quaver

