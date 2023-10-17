The Free Palestine march outside Dudley Council House

Waving Palestine flags and shouting slogans, the group marched to Dudley Council House sparking condemnation from those inside.

Conservative Councillor Simon Phipps raised the protest at full council, he said: "I was disturbed to hear some chants, and to hear a speaker defending the actions of Hamas in recent days which is disgusting.

"We may only have a few Jewish residents in this borough but they deserve to live free from fear and from any anti-Semitism rhetoric on the streets of Dudley."

Dudley Council leader Councillor Patrick Harley said: "This council stands 100 per cent behind Israel's right to defend its borders. I never thought I'd see scenes like what we saw in the last week. Animals would not do that to each other.

"There will be innocent men, women and children who will be killed on both sides because its a war. Each of our communities, large and small, deserve to live their lives unhindered and without intimidation."

He added: "Anyone goes out there chanting in that manner. We don't what to be associated with anything like this."

Former Dudley MP, now Lord Ian Austin, tweeted a video of the march branding it "a disgrace".

He said: "I have always been so proud of Dudley and its people, but I am appalled and disgusted this took place last night.

"Days after Hamas terrorists slaughtered families, killed babies, raped young women, kidnapped old ladies.

"They should be utterly ashamed of themselves."

However, Lord Austin's post sparked nearly 200 comments, several of which were defending the protestors.

Joe Perry-Highlands said: "Do you understand that these people are your former constituents? I heard no mention of Hamas; I heard no anti-Semitic remarks, concerning Jews either British or Israeli."

Sheela Bee added: "You should be utterly ashamed of yourself.

"Nobody in this crowd is applauding Hamas. They are demonstrating support for Palestine and pleading for peace, justice and an end to the slaughter.

"Netanyahu is responsible for this. That is the truth."

Bernadette Brown added: "Great to see so many in Dudley opposing war crimes against Palestinians."