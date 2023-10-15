Dudley Council announces massive list of new traffic regulations across the borough

Roads could be closed during the alterations

Dudley Council has announced there will new rules about stopping, parking, disabled parking, unloading on more than 40 roads across the borough.

These include Brettell Lane, Brierley Hill, Collis Street, Amblecote, Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, Brook Street, Wordsley, Corser Street, Dudley, Dibdale Street, Dudley, Gate Street, Sedgley, Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, Highfield Lane, Halesowen, Huntingtree Road, Halesowen and Halesowen Road, Netherton.

Due to continual problems with parents parking outside Halesbury School there will be "no stopping on school entrance markings from Monday to Friday, 8am until 5pm on Feldon Lane.

A prohibition of driving notice, except for cycles, will be enforced on Oak Street, Coseley and Wartrell Bank, Kingswinford.

A one-way street will be enforced on Beauty Bank Crescent, Stourbridge, Queen Street, Wordsley and Chapel Street, Wordsley.

Left turns will be banned from Queen Street onto Chapel Street, Wordsley and there will be parking for only disabled parking places for blue badge holders only on Olive Lane, Halesowen and Priory Street, Dudley.

Prohibition of waiting will be cancelled on Chad Road, Coseley, Hockley Road, Coseley, High Street, Brockmoor, Olive Hill Road, Halesowen and Priory Street, Dudley.

Dudley Council announced the changes on its website and in public notices.

The Council stated: "Residents, Councillors, MP’s and Council departments have raised concerns regarding some existing restrictions which need removing or altering to reflect current circumstances across the Borough.

"As part of Dudley MBC’s commitment to the safe movement of traffic (including pedestrians); various restrictions and revocations are proposed on the roads included in the proposed orders to address these concerns."

The reasons for the changes include: "The desirability of securing and maintaining reasonable access to premises, the effect on the amenities of any locality affected and the importance of regulating and restricting the use of roads by heavy commercial vehicles, so as to preserve or improve the amenities of the area through which the roads run.

"The importance of facilitating the passage of public service vehicles and of securing the safety and convenience of persons using or desiring to use such vehicles."

The council added: "For avoiding danger to persons or other traffic using the road or any other road or preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising.