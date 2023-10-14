Boy,16, charged after police officer assaulted during Dudley stop-and-search

A 16-year-old is due to appear in court accused of assaulting a police officer and of being in possession of a knife and drugs.

West Midlands Police confirmed that they had charged a 16-year-old boy.

It comes following a stop and search by officers on patrol in Coronation Gardens on Priory Road, on Monday, October 9.

During the patrol, an officers received injuries, the force said.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a boy with possessing a knife and drugs after he was arrested by an officer on patrol in Coronation Gardens, Priory Road on Monday, October 9.

"The 16-year-old is also accused of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty. He has been bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on October 31."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

