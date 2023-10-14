Boy,16, charged after police officer assaulted during Dudley stop-and-search

West Midlands Police confirmed that they had charged a 16-year-old boy.

It comes following a stop and search by officers on patrol in Coronation Gardens on Priory Road, on Monday, October 9.

During the patrol, an officers received injuries, the force said.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a boy with possessing a knife and drugs after he was arrested by an officer on patrol in Coronation Gardens, Priory Road on Monday, October 9.