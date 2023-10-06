Dudley pub rocks back into life under new management this weekend

Ye Old Foundry in Dudley is reopening

Ye Olde Foundry in King Street will be back in action on Saturday.

The pub – the former Coach and Horses – will open at 7pm with live music from the band Link N Park.

The new licensee is Jake Hall who will continue to offer cask ale. He along with Diane Rogers and Carl and Zoe Hodson have bought the pub.

Ye Olde Foundry, which dates from the 1930s, was previously run by Chrissie Love who had been there for seven years.

Since it closed on September 24 improvement work has been carried out including redecoration, a new PA system, lighting and stage for bands to perform on. There will be live performances once a month.

The kitchen is to be reopened in a month's time and the pub will be offering a new menu.