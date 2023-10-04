Double celebration of two milestones for Black Country charity.

(L-R) Steve Bavington CEO of YMCA Black Country and Kellie Simcox, area manager for nurseries

The nursery, on St James Road, Dudley, boasts affordable care for 100 children up to the age of five in recently refurbished rooms with garden space at the rear which is fully utilised.

It was opened as part of the charities' commitment to transforming communities and addressing head on the scarcity of childcare spaces in Dudley borough.

Steve Bavington cuts the ribbon on the new YMCA nursery at St James Road, Dudley

The addition of the nursery brings the YMCA's total number of nurseries across the Black Country to nine, outlining their core values of inclusivity, affordability, and excellence in early years education.

At the opening, area manager for YMCA Nurseries, Kellie Simcox said: "We're absolutely thrilled to introduce our new nursery in Dudley.

"We recognize the challenges parents face in securing reliable childcare, and we're proud to offer a solution that is both affordable and high-quality.

"Our goal is to provide a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive."

The opening came after a celebration night last Friday in Wolverhampton marking the 15th anniversary of the YMCA's Open Doors supported lodgings programme.

It was attended by Wolverhampton's mayor Dr Michael Hardacre and many staff members, YMCA workers and volunteers past and present..

Hosts and young people who have been supported by them talked about the success of the programme, which offers vulnerable 16 and 17 year olds places in homes in the community where they can learn important life skills and live in a safe family environment.

YMCA CEO Steve Bavington compered the evening and awards were given out to youngsters and hosts and a number of former employees of the charity attended virtually with encouraging messages.

Host from the YMCA's Open Door Project and award winner Robert Bates (Centre) with (L) Wolverhampton Mayor Dr Michael Hardacre and (R) Mayoress Lynn Plant