Improved road safety measures at busy Dudley junction nearing completion

Dudley Council has invested the funds to introduce the measures at the junction of Wollescote Road and Springfield Avenue, with additional works being carried out along the entire length of Wollescote Road.

The work includes narrowing the road to reduce speed at the junction as well as the installation of new road markings and warning signs, an upgraded zebra crossing and vehicle-activated speed signs.

It comes as part of Dudley Council's local safety schemes programme.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "We are committed to making our roads safer for motorists and pedestrians, which is why we have an annual programme of work to introduce safety schemes, such as the one being delivered at this junction.

"Data captured in the area tells us that some vehicles are travelling too fast. These new measures will slow them down and will address the concerns raised by nearby residents."

Dudley Council has carried out another local safety scheme on Swindon Road in Wall Heath, to address concerns raised by residents and evidence of motorists speeding.

The measures include new road markings, reflective road studs and additional warning signs to reduce speed and improve visibility in dark and wet conditions.