Police 'really concerned' for welfare of man missing from Dudley

Police say they're really concerned for the welfare of a man who's gone missing from the Dudley area.

Have you seen Richard?
Officers appealed for help in finding the 41-year-old man known as "Richard" after he went missing yesterday.

He is also known to frequent the Cradley Heath and Rowley Regis areas.

Richard is described as being of "stocky build, short blond hair with tattoos and when he was last seen was wearing a white shirt.

Dudley Police added: "If you see Richard ring 999 immediately quoting log number 4702 of Sep 10."

