Owner of kennels where 11 dogs died in fire thanks community for 'unbelievable' support following tragedy

The statement comes following a devastating blaze at a private kennel on The Holloway, Swindon, near Dudley, at around 12.30am on Sunday morning, where 11 dogs tragically lost their lives.
An owner of a kennel where a devastating fire killed 11 dogs has given thanks to the community for their overwhelming support.
