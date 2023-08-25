Fish and chips still available at Black Country Living Museum as fire update is given

A fire took hold at a fish and chip shop in the Black Country Living Museum

Part of the attraction had to be cleared after a fire broke out in Hobbs' and Sons Fish and Chip Shop yesterday.

Crews from Dudley and Tipton fire stations rushed to the Dudley museum after the blaze broke out in one of the historic fryers.

Claire Packer, head of communications at the site in Tipton Road, said the shop suffered minor damage and would be closed in the immediate term.

Today she said staff were working on making it fully operational again and the Village Fried Fish Shop would be serving up food for visitors in the meantime.

She said: "While we take time to restore Hobbs’ and Sons Fish and Chip Shop and make it fully operational again, our Village Fried Fish Shop will serve our traditional fish and chips while alternative hot food offers will be available in other outlets across the museum."

The museum said it was due to a 'minor fault' and thanked the fire service for their 'speedy response'.