Driver arrested after overturning car under the influence

The driver of this car was arrrested after being found to be well over the legal drink driving limit. Photo: Dudley Police

Officers from Dudley Police were called to reports of a collision in Quarry Bank on Thursday night and found a car had hit parked vehicles and subsequently overturned.

The driver of the car was found to be ok, but then returned a result of 108 from a breath test, way over the legal limit and enough for them to be arrested for drink driving.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Last night, officers attended reports of an Road Traffic Collision in Quarry Bank.

"The vehicle had hit parked vehicles and overturned.

"Luckily, the driver was okay, however after a breath test, they returned a result of 108 at the roadside, way over the legal limit.