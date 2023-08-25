Driver arrested after overturning car under the influence

Officers from Dudley Police were called to reports of a collision in Quarry Bank on Thursday night and found a car had hit parked vehicles and subsequently overturned.
The driver of the car was found to be ok, but then returned a result of 108 from a breath test, way over the legal limit and enough for them to be arrested for drink driving.
A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Last night, officers attended reports of an Road Traffic Collision in Quarry Bank.
"The vehicle had hit parked vehicles and overturned.
"Luckily, the driver was okay, however after a breath test, they returned a result of 108 at the roadside, way over the legal limit.
"One under arrest for drink drive."