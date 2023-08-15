Group to meet with MP as site is sealed off

Staffordshire County Council have restricted any access to the site of the former pub.

The private meeting between moderators of the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Re-Built) Facebook group, which now has nearly 19,000 followers, and the Dudley North MP was held ahead of a second one at Himley Hall tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Mr Longhi will also address the meeting tomorrow, which will see around 150 pre-registered members of the group meet at the hall to talk about options.

It comes after Staffordshire County Council fenced off two footpaths which provided access to the site for 21 days amid concerns over the instability of the ground conditions after the pub was demolished.

Paul Turner, who recently took on the leadership of the Facebook group said they ultimately wanted to see the famous pub re-built but a number of conditions would have to be met before that was even a possibility.

He said: "The site needs to be sealed off to stop people coming on and stealing the bricks from the rubble because if anything is to be done they will need to be preserved.

"We want to make sure nobody has the authority to start cleaning the site up or even going onto it until it is determined whether it is going to be returned to how it was and whether the pub can be re-build.