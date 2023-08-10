Arson investigation into blaze which gutted The Crooked House 'distressing but welcome'

The Crooked House burning on Saturday night. Photo: Chris Green

Staffordshire Police has confirmed that the investigation into the fire which gutted the 18th century pub on Saturday is now being treated as arson.

The police force is now working with South Staffordshire Council and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate the reasons behind the fire.

It also confirmed that officers had spoken to, and were continuing to engage with, the owners of the pub ATE Farms Ltd, a company registered to the same address as Himley Environmental Ltd, which runs the quarry and landfill site next door.

A fire gutted the 18th century pub just days after it was sold to a private buyer. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson said he had been distressed to hear about it being an arson investigation.

He said: "It is a very welcomed police investigation, although it's incredibly distressing to hear that it may be an act of arson, which comes with a custodial sentence.

"I certainly hope that police are able to pursue their lines of investigation and arrest whoever the culprit was behind this.

"It's just an act of vandalism and the destruction of something that was so unique and so special and it has angered so many people as buildings like this should be protected, not destroyed."

Sir Gavin Williamson said he welcomed the investigation, but was distressed about the news of arson

John Corser, chairman of the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, welcomed the news that Staffordshire Police were now treating the fire at The Crooked House as arson.

He said: "I hope that the investigation can rapidly be brought to a conclusion.

"The branch would urge anyone with information to contact the police and hope that everyone involved co-operates fully with the inquiry.

"The loss of such an important pub in such a short space of time has shocked all our members in the area.

"We will be looking at what we can do to support efforts to get The Crooked House rebuilt in the long term."

The pub has been completely demolished

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "Our investigation into a fire at the Crooked House on Himley Road last Saturday continues as we try to understand the circumstances, which we are now treating as arson.

"We have spoken to, and continue to engage, with the owners.

The remains of The Crooked House pub after it was completely demolished following a devastating fire

"We’re conducting a joint investigation with colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and are liaising closely with their fire investigators who have confirmed that the cause of the fire cannot currently be determined.