Shoplifting drug addict is jailed so he can get proper help

By Eleanor LawsonHalesowenCrimePublished:

A man has been jailed for shoplifting at Black Country stores - so he can get proper help for his drug addictions.

John O'Sullivan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, two relating to shops in Halesowen on July 16 and one relating to Sainsbury's on Halesowen Street, in Blackheath, Rowley Regis, on July 21.

