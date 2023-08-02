Shoplifting drug addict is jailed so he can get proper help

John O'Sullivan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, two relating to shops in Halesowen on July 16 and one relating to Sainsbury's on Halesowen Street, in Blackheath, Rowley Regis, on July 21.
A man has been jailed for shoplifting at Black Country stores - so he can get proper help for his drug addictions.
John O'Sullivan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, two relating to shops in Halesowen on July 16 and one relating to Sainsbury's on Halesowen Street, in Blackheath, Rowley Regis, on July 21.