Fallen trees and flooding causing travel chaos across the Black Country

A car trying to get through water on Sedgley Road East

The Met Office has also issued a warning for thunderstorms in the West Midlands.

There are currently three miles of tailbacks on the M5 southbound approaching junction two after a tree fell down on an exit slip road.

National Highways warned at 6.40pm: "The #M5 J2 southbound exit for #Oldbury is closed due to a fallen tree.

"There are delays of 20 minutes and approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach to J2."

Another fallen tree in Sedgley has caused delays on the Wolverhampton Road East.

National Express tweeted: "Service disruption on Wolverhampton Road East, Sedgley is blocked by a fallen tree

"Service 1 is diverting in both directions via Dovedale Road and George Road."

The massive downpour of rain has caused multiple floods which has caused delays to trams and trains.

National Express reported services are taking tickets from train passengers whose services have been cancelled.

The company tweeted: "National Express are accepting rail tickets on all bus services. This is due to a large number of cancellations/ delays to rail services. Bus services may be busier than usual."

On Sedgley Road East, Tipton cars have been pictured marooned in water and there are also reports Penn Road has been hit by flooding.

Water is rising on Sedgley Road East

Floodng on Sedgley Road East

A driver called into the Express & Star and said: "I've never seen Penn Road like this, it's like a river."

Flooding by the Rose and Crown, Penn Road

"There is a driver on Manor Road which is being helped by the fire service."

Flooding on Penn Road

National Express has diverted services due to flooding on Bromford Road near Sandwell and Dudley Railway Station.

They tweeted: "Services 3, 3A, 4, 4H and 4M diverting in both directions via Brandon Way, Albion Road, Oldbury Road and Fountain Way. Flooding on Bromford Road near Sandwell and Dudley."