Man fined for racially abusing footballer during match

A man has been fined for a racially aggravated football hate crime after shouting racist abuse at a player.

The incident took place at Lye Town's ground during a game against Stourport Swifts
Robin Poole admitted racially abusing a Lye Town FC player during a home game in January against Stourport Swifts, at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old, of Areley Court in Stourport-on-Severn was fined £250 with a further £235 for court costs, a victim surcharge and compensation to the player.

PC Stuart Ward, Football Hate Crime Officer for West Midlands Police, said: “This conviction is important to show that hate crime isn’t just a problem for premiership clubs and we will pursue offenders who racially abuse players at any level.

“The club played in the Midland Football League Premier Division last season and supported the prosecution which saw one of their players racially abused by an away supporter during a game.”

Brian Blakemore, Chairman of Lye Town FC, said: "It is important that any type of abuse in football is not tolerated and we will continue to pursue any incidents that occur and offer support to the victims involved."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

