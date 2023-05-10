Man fined for racially abusing footballer during match

The incident took place at Lye Town's ground during a game against Stourport Swifts

Robin Poole admitted racially abusing a Lye Town FC player during a home game in January against Stourport Swifts, at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old, of Areley Court in Stourport-on-Severn was fined £250 with a further £235 for court costs, a victim surcharge and compensation to the player.

PC Stuart Ward, Football Hate Crime Officer for West Midlands Police, said: “This conviction is important to show that hate crime isn’t just a problem for premiership clubs and we will pursue offenders who racially abuse players at any level.

“The club played in the Midland Football League Premier Division last season and supported the prosecution which saw one of their players racially abused by an away supporter during a game.”