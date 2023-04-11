Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Just come home' pleads mother of man who went missing from hospital two weeks ago

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

The mother of a man who absconded from Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley over a fortnight ago has pleaded for him to "come home and get the help that you need".

Have you seen Mitchell Oakley?
Have you seen Mitchell Oakley?

Mitchell Oakley went missing from the Dudley hospital on Tuesday, March 28, having been admitted for surgery.

On 8.45am, Mitchell's mother Sue Oakley received a call from the hospital saying that he had absconded.

Sue was told by hospital staff that Mitchell had asked to be taken downstairs so he could have a cigarette, but then went missing.

The 41-year-old has not been seen since but was caught on CCTV running down the street, wearing a black t-shirt, grey joggers and black trainers.

Sue told the Express & Star: "There have been no further sightings. His phone was turned off six minutes after he absconded and it hasn't been turned back on. He has no money.

"It's the not knowing that's the worst. I keep checking the phone every day and we're doing everything we could possibly do."

Mitchell Oakley went missing from Russells Hall Hospital on March 28

She pleaded: "Just come home and get the help that you need. That's all that we pray for. We can get through this.

"You've got two beautiful boys asking where you are."

Mitchell, who is approximately 6ft 4in tall, lives in Amblecote and was born in Gornal. He is a father to two boys.

Sue is appealing for anyone with CCTV or ring doorbell footage in the area to check their footage from Tuesday, March 28.

Dudley Police said: "We're again appealing to find missing man Mitchell.

"The 41-year-old has been missing since March 28 and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"He was last seen leaving Russells Hall Hospital wearing a black t-shirt, grey joggers and black trainers.

"New CCTV footage of Mitchell has been obtained, so we are hoping someone will have seen him.

"We are also asking anyone in the Dudley area to check their sheds and outbuildings and contact us on 101 or live chat on our website quoting PID: 436675."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News