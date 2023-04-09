Notification Settings

Police renew appeal over missing Wolverhampton man last seen leaving Dudley hospital

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

Dudley Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing Wolverhampton man last seen leaving Russells Hall Hospital.

Have you seen Mitchell?
Officers hope CCTV footage of Mitchell will lead to new information from the public concerning his whereabouts.

The 41-year-old was spotted leaving Russells Hall Hospital on Tuesday, March 28.

Dudley Police tweeted: "We're again appealing to find missing man Mitchell.

"The 41-year-old from Wolverhampton has been missing since March 28 and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"He was last seen leaving Russells Hall Hospital wearing a black t-shirt, grey joggers and black trainers."

The police added: "New CCTV footage of Mitchell has been obtained, so we are hoping someone will have seen him.

"We are also asking anyone in the Dudley area to check their sheds and outbuildings and contact us on 101 or live chat on our website quoting PID: 436675."

