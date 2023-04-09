Police renew appeal over missing Wolverhampton man last seen leaving Dudley hospital

Have you seen Mitchell?

Officers hope CCTV footage of Mitchell will lead to new information from the public concerning his whereabouts.

The 41-year-old was spotted leaving Russells Hall Hospital on Tuesday, March 28.

Dudley Police tweeted: "We're again appealing to find missing man Mitchell.

"The 41-year-old from Wolverhampton has been missing since March 28 and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"He was last seen leaving Russells Hall Hospital wearing a black t-shirt, grey joggers and black trainers."

The police added: "New CCTV footage of Mitchell has been obtained, so we are hoping someone will have seen him.