Seventh annual apprentice fair organised by Dudley South MP held this Friday

The event will run between 3-5pm on Friday at Kingswinford Community Centre and will once again be a great chance for local people to hear about a wide range of apprenticeships on offer.
Organisations who will be exhibiting on the day include local colleges – Dudley College, Halesowen College, Walsall College and City of Wolverhampton College – as well as businesses and public sector employers like West Midlands Police, Greene King Brewery, Lloyds Bank, G4S Cash Solutions and more.
Mike Wood said: “This will be the seventh Apprenticeship Fair I have held since becoming Dudley South’s Member of Parliament in 2015 and I am really pleased Kingswinford Community Centre can host us again this year.
“A wide range of organisations will be showcasing the opportunities they have for people of all ages – so, if you’re considering a new career path, please do come along and find out more about the apprenticeship routes on offer.”
The event is free to attend and will be held at Kingswinford Community Centre, High St, Kingswinford, DY6 8AP, where there is also free car parking. For any queries, please contact Mike Wood’s office at mike.wood.mp@parliament.uk, or by calling 01384 913 123.