Seventh annual apprentice fair organised by Dudley South MP held this Friday

Mike Wood MP at a previous apprentice fair

The event will run between 3-5pm on Friday at Kingswinford Community Centre and will once again be a great chance for local people to hear about a wide range of apprenticeships on offer.

Organisations who will be exhibiting on the day include local colleges – Dudley College, Halesowen College, Walsall College and City of Wolverhampton College – as well as businesses and public sector employers like West Midlands Police, Greene King Brewery, Lloyds Bank, G4S Cash Solutions and more.

Mike Wood said: “This will be the seventh Apprenticeship Fair I have held since becoming Dudley South’s Member of Parliament in 2015 and I am really pleased Kingswinford Community Centre can host us again this year.

“A wide range of organisations will be showcasing the opportunities they have for people of all ages – so, if you’re considering a new career path, please do come along and find out more about the apprenticeship routes on offer.”